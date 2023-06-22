Durant Police warn car owners of burglaries

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Crime tends to peak during the warmer months and the Durant Police Department wants to ensure you’re taking care to prevent auto burglaries this summer.

In April and May combined, Durant Police reported over 100 car burglaries.

And if you’re not careful, Sergeant Nick Spencer said burglaries could lead to much more.

“If you leave personal information, it’s very easy for somebody to take that information and turn it into something much more such a financial crime,” Spencer said.

Sgt. Spencer said to lock your car, park in a well-lit area, and take valuables out of your vehicle or lock them inside the glove box or trunk.

