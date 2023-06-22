Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Durant Police warn car owners of burglaries

In April and May combined, Durant Police reported over 100 car burglaries.
In April and May combined, Durant Police reported over 100 car burglaries.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Crime tends to peak during the warmer months and the Durant Police Department wants to ensure you’re taking care to prevent auto burglaries this summer.

In April and May combined, Durant Police reported over 100 car burglaries.

And if you’re not careful, Sergeant Nick Spencer said burglaries could lead to much more.

“If you leave personal information, it’s very easy for somebody to take that information and turn it into something much more such a financial crime,” Spencer said.

Sgt. Spencer said to lock your car, park in a well-lit area, and take valuables out of your vehicle or lock them inside the glove box or trunk.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of this building was doing renovations when history fell into his lap, unveiling a...
Historic mural found during building renovation
One person is dead after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck in Atoka County Tuesday...
Atoka man killed in crash
The movie will be filmed in Sherman starting in July.
City of Sherman partnering with film producers on movie
Local musicians come together to help a well-known guitarist.
Fundraising event for Denison musician battling stage four cancer
There are multiple firework shows being held across Texoma to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.
July 4th firework events in Texoma

Latest News

Howe Mayor, Karla Mcdonald was called to the Howe police station on June 2nd under false...
Attorney for Howe mayor shares details of investigation allegations
Howe Mayor, Karla Mcdonald was called to the Howe police station on June 2nd under false...
Attorney for Howe mayor shares details regarding investigation allegations
There are six outdoor courts, with shaded areas and lights.
Sherman opens new outdoor pickleball courts
The city of Sherman has served up new, outdoor pickleball courts at Fairview Park. After two...
Sherman opens new outdoor pickleball courts