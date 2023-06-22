Everything you need to know about heat-related illnesses

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - As temperatures in Texas continue to climb into the triple digits, your risk of heat exhaustion or a heat stroke increases right alongside them.

Garrett Morris is a firefighter and a paramedic with the Denison Fire Department and he said that it’s important to catch heat-related symptoms early.

“If you lead on to the symptoms that you’re having, the cramping in early stages, kind of get a dry mouth from being out in the sun too long, you start feeling nauseous, that’s when you should recognize, hey, I should probably be indoors,” Morris said.

Some other signs of heat exhaustion include increased heart rate, dizziness, muscle weakness, and heavy sweating.

“As far as heat stroke, patients often stop sweating, and they’ll start to have that altered mental status,” Morris said. “Things aren’t working right in your body, and that’s when things can get real serious.”

Morris stressed that if you can’t get out of the heat, hydration is key to preventing heat-related illness.

“Hydrate days before your activity is outside,” Morris said. “If you work outside every day, continuously drinking water to be hydrated.”

The heat isn’t just a problem for humans either.

Matthew Press is a firefighter and EMT with the Denison Fire Department and he says that we also need to pay close attention to our pets.

“Dog paws can burn very easily during the summer as well,” Press said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness, seek medical attention right away.

