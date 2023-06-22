HOW THE HEAT CAN DAMAGE YOUR VEHICLE

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Your travel plans can go smoothly this summer with a few tips about car maintenance in the heat.

Daniel Armbruster works for Triple-A Texas and claims that “the top roadside rescues that AAA will see this month are dead batteries, flat tires and engine problems. And of course, the heat exacerbates all of those situations.”

“extreme heat can cause a lot of issues with our car, especially when it comes to our batteries, the belts and hoses under the hood, your engine, and, of course, also your tires.”

Today marks the first day of summer and the beginning of travel season so there will be more people on the roads. It is inevitable that with the high temperature, our vehicles can attain some damage.

To limit vehicle problems that the heat can create, “the best thing you can do is just to keep your car up to date on maintenance.” says Armbruster.

According to Armbruster, these car problems can result in a crash and injuries while traveling on the highway and he advises that you should consistently practice proper vehicle maintenance.

“Pop open the hood, take a look at those belts and hoses” he says. In between mechanic visits, you as a driver should be regularly checking your vehicle to make sure things are in proper condition.

Armbruster also emphasizes for people to be aware of how much battery life you have left and to regularly have it checked by a mechanic, especially if your car is over three years old.

It’s important to note that the heat can cause evaporation resulting in corrosion on your car battery. “You’re definitely going to want to be mindful that the heat is going to potentially shorten the life of your battery.” he says.

It’s important to take your vehicle to a trusted mechanic, especially when there are early signs of issues like, “if you trying to start your car and it doesn’t start right away or there’s a delayed start, there’s definitely something wrong with the electrical system or your battery.”

Triple-A has Approved Auto Repair, a free community program that inspects certain auto facilities and mechanics to ensure they are up to date with the latest equipment. You can find a shop near you by visiting their site.

As temperatures continue to increase, these tips can have an impact on your time on the road.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.