Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years. (SOURCE: NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s well known that global sea levels are rising, but now NASA is showing by just how much.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration shared an animation that shows how far sea levels have risen between 1993 and 2022.

Over those three decades, sea levels have risen about 3.5 inches.

That may not seem like a lot, but the animation should be used as a visual metaphor. NASA said it’s designed to look like a submerged porthole of a boat as water can be seen lapping outside the window.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of this building was doing renovations when history fell into his lap, unveiling a...
Historic mural found during building renovation
One person is dead after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck in Atoka County Tuesday...
Atoka man killed in crash
Local musicians come together to help a well-known guitarist.
Fundraising event for Denison musician battling stage four cancer
Former Durant Middle School student teacher Ryan Capps, 24, who was charged last year for...
Former Durant student teacher to stand trial in tribal court
The movie will be filmed in Sherman starting in July.
City of Sherman partnering with film producers on movie

Latest News

Hail shattered a car window Wednesday night at Red Rock Amphitheater.
Hail pummels concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver, injuring dozens
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Firefighters struggled to identify the toxic freight in fiery Ohio train derailment, chiefs say
LIVE: US Coast Guard updates on missing submersible search
This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO...
Tech billionaires’ cage match? Musk throws down the gauntlet and Zuckerberg accepts challenge
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Rep. George Santos’ aunt and dad signed his bail bond to keep him out of jail while awaiting trial