ODWC hosts Wildlife Youth Camp 2023

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) is hosting a Wildlife Youth Camp.

According to a social media post, the week began with a guided fishing trip on Lake Texoma.

There are 41 kids, ages 14 to 16, taking part in the camp, who were selected from other outdoor enthusiasts from across the state.

Along with the fishing trip with volunteer guides during the week-long camp, game wardens will teach the kids archery, hunting, wildlife identification and learn more about wildlife law enforcement and management.

