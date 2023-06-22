Sherman Baseball names McDougal as new head coach

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Baseball didn’t have to look far to find their new head coach, with former Bearcat Alan McDougal returning to his alma mater next season.

McDougal, a Sherman native, now returns back to the dugout for the Bearcats after spending the last 18 years as the head baseball coach at Colleyville Heritage High School. Leading the Panthers to a Class 5A State Championship back in 2019.

