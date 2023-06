Sumner man wanted for aggravated assault

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Crime Stoppers in Lamar County is asking for help finding a Sumner man who is wanted for aggravated assault.

According to a social media post, Jordan Carroll, 22, may by in a grey 2011 GMC pickup, with a Texas license plate 3141D65.

If you’ve seen Carroll, contact Crime Stoppers at (903) 785-8477, and you may be eligible for a reward.

BE ON THE LOOKOUT!!! If you have information about this individual or on a crime, Contact Crime Stoppers, remain... Posted by Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers on Thursday, June 22, 2023

