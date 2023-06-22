Veterans Center in Talihina set to close

TALIHINA, Okla. (KXII) - The Veterans Center in Talihina is set to close, after a unanimous vote by the Oklahoma Veterans Commission to shutter the facility, effective immediately.

Wilberton Republican representative Jim Grego blasted the vote, saying the 36 veterans who live at the facility were blindsided by the news.

Grego said the residents will now have 90 days to find a new place for care.

The closest veterans center is in Sallisaw, and that state veteran’s home is still under construction. Completion isn’t expected for another year and a half.

