Bells man arrested for slew of child sex crimes

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County deputies arrested a Bells man Thursday on a slew of child sex crimes.

According to a press release, deputies received a tip that James Nelson, 44, was in possession of child porn.

Investigators found multiple images, as well as meth, in Nelson’s possession, the press release adds.

During the investigation, deputies discovered a child younger than six had been sexually abused and Nelson is alleged as the suspect.

Nelson was arrested for 10 counts of possession of child porn, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the release.

Nelson is being held at the Grayson County Jail on $2,005,000 bond.

