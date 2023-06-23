Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Bells man arrested for slew of child sex crimes

Grayson County deputies arrested James Nelson, 44, on a slew of child sex crimes.
Grayson County deputies arrested James Nelson, 44, on a slew of child sex crimes.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County deputies arrested a Bells man Thursday on a slew of child sex crimes.

According to a press release, deputies received a tip that James Nelson, 44, was in possession of child porn.

Investigators found multiple images, as well as meth, in Nelson’s possession, the press release adds.

During the investigation, deputies discovered a child younger than six had been sexually abused and Nelson is alleged as the suspect.

Nelson was arrested for 10 counts of possession of child porn, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the release.

Nelson is being held at the Grayson County Jail on $2,005,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of this building was doing renovations when history fell into his lap, unveiling a...
Historic mural found during building renovation
The movie will be filmed in Sherman starting in July.
City of Sherman partnering with film producers on movie
There are multiple firework shows being held across Texoma to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.
July 4th firework events in Texoma
Howe Mayor, Karla Mcdonald was called to the Howe police station on June 2nd under false...
Attorney for Howe mayor shares details of investigation allegations
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Multiple vehicles received major damage after crashing into cows Friday morning.
Multiple vehicles crash with cows in Gunter
Loose grass on the roadway is to blame for a crash Friday afternoon that sent a Durant...
Durant man flown after motorcycle crash
Women Rock is booked and busy this summer with businesses and the community coming together to...
Community comes together for Women Rock
- clipped version