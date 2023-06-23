Community comes together for Women Rock

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Women Rock is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to increasing breast cancer awareness year round. “Breast cancer is not just October, it’s every month, every year, every day” says LuAnn Daniel who founded the organization in 2010 after losing a dear friend to breast cancer.

Women Rock is booked and busy this summer with businesses and the community coming together to have some fun while doing good.

Chani Bergen with Women Mean Business says they teamed with Women Rock for the block party to help raise awareness and raise funds for the breast cancer programs that they have. This networking group is one of dozens that is supporting this event.

Hilary Clary owns a skincare line that is also supporting. She says that she’s followed Women Rock for years. “Women Rock actually helps these women that are really struggling to pay for their treatment, and they’re a fabulous organization, and I’m here supporting them with my anti aging and wellness business.”

The idea behind the events is for the community to be with others while playing games, eating food, getting goodies, and to post their experience on social media. This fun, supportive environment will aid in bringing in awareness.

“It’s just community coming together to support everybody else in the community.” Bergen says.

Increasing awareness and raising money is a year-round effort. Everyone is welcomed to be involved and participate in some way, whether its by volunteering, donating, making social media post, or showing up to events.

Bergen emphasizes that “whatever you can give is truly appreciated. It does make a difference in the community”

There is a place for you.

