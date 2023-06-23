Texoma Local
Durant man flown after motorcycle crash

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Loose grass on the roadway is to blame for a crash Friday afternoon that sent a Durant motorcyclist to the hospital.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened just after 1 p.m. on Lone Oak Rd., about two miles east of Durant.

Troopers said James Southerland, 62, was trying to pass a tractor, when he hit the loose grass in the road and lost control.

Southerland was flown to Medical City McKinney in stable condition, with leg, arm and head injuries, according to OHP.

Troopers said Southerland was not wearing a helmet.

