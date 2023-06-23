Texoma Local
Eisenhower Birthplace granted $3 million for improvements

Akers said projects may begin within a year.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site in Denison is in the works of getting a makeover.

With the governor’s signature, the site will be granted about $3 million.

With this money, site manager John Akers said they plan to make several improvements such as a new entrance way and an expansion to the visitor center.

“We just have ideas that were put in and at some point we’ll bring in architects and do the formal design but the idea right now is it’ll be next to the parking lot between the parking lot and that current visitor center,” Akers said.

The current visitors center is inside the 1913 house with the gift shop and other exhibits.

