A Few More Storms Friday, Big-Time Heat This Weekend

Air temperatures will approach 105 degrees by the middle of next week!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
There’s a small chance that we’ll see a Friday morning shower, but for the most part you can expect a sunny to partly cloudy Friday with low rain chances through the day at around 10%.

Friday night sees another upper wave pass through and rain chances increase to 30% at that time; afterward, skies should go quiet for the weekend.

The upper high that’s been steering these unstable pockets overhead moves closer to Texoma this weekend, closing the gate on rain chances. Temperatures will be close to 100 both Saturday and Sunday with feels like temperatures up to 115 on Sunday. The upper high strengthens over us next week, keeping daytime highs 100+ from Tuesday into next weekend, with overnight lows struggling to get below 80 degrees!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

