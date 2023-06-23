Johnston County Sheriff Warns about Suspicious Activity at Blue River

Johnston County, Oklahoma (KXII) -

The Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting area north of Tishomingo, Oklahoma has been a favorite spot for locals to relax and enjoy the outdoors. But lately, suspicious activity and violence have been swamping over the area.

“We have seen an increase in violent calls of nature, different domestic types of situations, persons who are under the influence of alcohol or some type of narcotics that are acting crazy,” Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said. “We’ve had an increase in calls from residents who live around blue river that are noticing individuals that are acting strange, possibly involved in some type of nefarious activity.”

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd says that there has been an increase of violent crimes in the Blue River area.

“In the past six months we’ve had three deputies assaulted out in and around the blue river area there while affecting arrest,” says Sheriff Dodd.

On June 10th, Johnston County Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call at Blue River. Upon investigation, the deputy learned that Dustin James Pickett and Serrah Kristin Arnold were in connection to a parental kidnapping from another state. Pickett and Arnold were charged with child endangerment as well as facing many more charges.

While locals are concerned about the safety and well-being of Blue River’s visitors, Sheriff Dodd has deployed more patrolling in the area to make their presence known.

“We want people to come to blue river, we want them to enjoy Johnston county, and the state of Oklahoma’s resources... we want them to hunt and fish and camp out and swim, but we don’t want the bad elements here that will ruin it for anyone else,” says Sheriff Dodd.

Oklahoma Game Warden Curtis Latham urges the community to report suspicious activity to local authorities, whether it be game wardens, or the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

“Don’t think twice about reporting stuff to us”, Latham added, “with a couple of exceptions, we are here 24 hours a day 7 days a week, (both game wardens are). The general public, the sportsmen out here, there’s a lot more eyes out here seeing stuff than we do, so just call us.”

