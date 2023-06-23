Local talent rocks Hot Summer Nights

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 29th annual season of Hot Summer Nights in Sherman rolled along on Thursday as the Josh Abbott band took the stage and put on a show.

Josh Abbott is a Texas native and formed the band in Lubbock in the mid-2000s while living in Lubbock and attending Texas Tech.

The municipal lawn at Lucky Kidd-Key Park was filled with chairs hours before the show was set to begin. Local concert-goer Kayley Laubhan said that her group was determined to get a good view of the show.

“We got here a little bit before five, and so we had to make multiple trips, but we wanted to make sure that we had a good spot,” Laubhan said.

Before the show began, the crowd was buzzing with excitement as long time fans and newcomers alike prepared to see the Josh Abbot Band perform live. Alyssa Burkhart, another concert-goer, said that she has been a fan of Josh Abbott for a long time, but hasn’t had the chance to see him live until now.

“I’ve never seen him live,” Burkhart said. “My fiancée has seen him twice, so he says he’s really good. I’m really excited.”

Sarah McRae is the Tourism and Main Street Manager for the city of Sherman, and she said that gathering at Lucky Kidd-Key Park to enjoy a free concert with friends and family is a staple of Sherman’s culture.

“It’s part of what keeps us feeling like this sweet small town, so we don’t see it stopping anytime soon,” McRae said.

Hot Summer Nights will rock on next Thursday when Hinder takes the stage.

For more information on Hot Summer Nights, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.