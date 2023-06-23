Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Local talent rocks Hot Summer Nights

The 29th annual season of Hot Summer Nights in Sherman rolled along on Thursday as the Josh Abbott band took the stage and put on a show.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 29th annual season of Hot Summer Nights in Sherman rolled along on Thursday as the Josh Abbott band took the stage and put on a show.

Josh Abbott is a Texas native and formed the band in Lubbock in the mid-2000s while living in Lubbock and attending Texas Tech.

The municipal lawn at Lucky Kidd-Key Park was filled with chairs hours before the show was set to begin. Local concert-goer Kayley Laubhan said that her group was determined to get a good view of the show.

“We got here a little bit before five, and so we had to make multiple trips, but we wanted to make sure that we had a good spot,” Laubhan said.

Before the show began, the crowd was buzzing with excitement as long time fans and newcomers alike prepared to see the Josh Abbot Band perform live. Alyssa Burkhart, another concert-goer, said that she has been a fan of Josh Abbott for a long time, but hasn’t had the chance to see him live until now.

“I’ve never seen him live,” Burkhart said. “My fiancée has seen him twice, so he says he’s really good. I’m really excited.”

Sarah McRae is the Tourism and Main Street Manager for the city of Sherman, and she said that gathering at Lucky Kidd-Key Park to enjoy a free concert with friends and family is a staple of Sherman’s culture.

“It’s part of what keeps us feeling like this sweet small town, so we don’t see it stopping anytime soon,” McRae said.

Hot Summer Nights will rock on next Thursday when Hinder takes the stage.

For more information on Hot Summer Nights, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of this building was doing renovations when history fell into his lap, unveiling a...
Historic mural found during building renovation
One person is dead after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck in Atoka County Tuesday...
Atoka man killed in crash
The movie will be filmed in Sherman starting in July.
City of Sherman partnering with film producers on movie
Local musicians come together to help a well-known guitarist.
Fundraising event for Denison musician battling stage four cancer
There are multiple firework shows being held across Texoma to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.
July 4th firework events in Texoma

Latest News

Community comes out for Women Rock
Community comes together for Women Rock
- clipped version
Howe Mayor, Karla Mcdonald was called to the Howe police station on June 2nd under false...
Attorney for Howe mayor shares details of investigation allegations
Howe Mayor, Karla Mcdonald was called to the Howe police station on June 2nd under false...
Attorney for Howe mayor shares details regarding investigation allegations