Multiple vehicles crash with cows in Gunter

Multiple vehicles received major damage after crashing into cows Friday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Multiple vehicles received major damage after crashing into cows Friday morning.

In a Facebook post, Gunter Fire Department reported that at 2:36 a.m. they responded to a multiple vehicle accident at 289 and Morman Grove Road.

Responders found two damaged vehicles and five dead cows at the scene.

  No one was injured in the accident.

After leaving the scene, Gunter Fire witnessed another cow related crash as they were headed back to their station. 

At that scene, three cows were found dead with a fourth found shortly after. 

Traffic was shut down until it was cleared around 6 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported at the second scene.

***Please don't post any hateful comments. The owner DID claim the cows and worked with law enforcement which is not...

Posted by Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Friday, June 23, 2023

