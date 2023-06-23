Strong Storms Ease this Evening, One More Chance Overnight

Intense thunderstorms blasted through Texoma late this afternoon, at times producing 60 mph winds, torrential rain and tons of lightning. They will taper off this evening with one more round possible in the overnight period. THEN, brutal heat for the weekend! Heat Advisories will be in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Heat Index values as high as 110 degrees Saturday and 115 degrees on Sunday are possible.

We get a brief break Monday from a super-weak frontal passage, daytime highs return to 100-plus for the middle and later portion of next week, making for certainly the hottest weather we’ve seen this summer.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.