Texas Main Street Managers visit Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Every year Texas Main Street Managers visit different communities for training.

“So we try not to push our city as much as we try to show them a good time,” said Denison Main Street Director Donna Dow.

This year, 45 communities met in Denison.

“And we try to let them learn either from our mistakes or our successes,” Dow said.

And Texas Main Street Program Coordinator Amy Hammons is impressed.

“Denison is doing a great job, but it’s hard work,” Hammons said, “a lot of people cooperate to make these success stories happen and it’s the mayor and the city council and their economic development people supporting the Main Street Program.”

“We got to visit a lot of the businesses and I was really proud that we have so many businesses that are experience-based,” Dow said, “we did latte pouring, candle pouring and hat making, axe throwing, monster making.”

Not only did the Main Street managers learn more about Denison but they bounced ideas off of each other and hope to bring new concepts home.

“You feel a sense of rejuvenation being around other people that work in your same type of career,” said Amy Tidwell, Corsicana Main Street & Tourism Director.

To wrap up training, the managers met at the Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site.

“People from the Texas Historical Commission come out to talk about certified local government and preservation tax incentives, really wonderful tools to really capitalize on historic preservation in communities,” Tidwell said.

So we can embrace our communities past as we look to the future.

