Van Alystne family loses everything in house fire

A Van Alstyne family lost everything in a house fire, but not their perspective of what’s most important their safety.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Five local fire departments responded to the fire at around 6 p.m. on Friday. Homeowner, Pete Musso said he was grilling dinner for his family when suddenly the bottom of his grill caught on fire.

“I ran into the house and screamed get out of the house,” Musso said.

The Grayson County Assistant Fire Marshal confirmed the fire started at the grill pit but is still investigating whether it was the propane tank or a loose hose that started the flames.

Musso and his fiance Kim Grimes said within a matter of seconds, the flames escalated from the grill and devoured their home.

“By the time I got to the yard, there were flames shooting out of the roof,” Grimes said.

Their daughter, Alainia, lived in the house her whole life.

“We had a lot of memories in there, a lot of sibling fights and blanket forts,” Alainia said.

She said it was devastating to sit and watch as years of memories and childhood keepsakes vanish in the flames but what matters most is that everybody was safe.

The family is now asking for the communities help to not only rebuild their home but their lives.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help them through this hard time.

