Carter County man sentenced for multiple charges, including manslaughter

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was sentenced to over 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous charges that include manslaughter.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Jeremy Matthew Girty, 43, was sentenced to 130 months for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell.

Girty was also sentenced to 10 years for possession of a firearm by a felon that will be served alongside the drug charges.

Girty pled guilty to those charges on April 7, 2022, and he admitted that he knew he was not allowed to possess firearms as a convicted felon.

In addition to the other charges, Girty will serve an additional eight years after the 10 year sentence for a separate charge of manslaughter in Indian Country.

That charge stems from an incident on July 31, 2021 where he flipped his truck and killed a passenger in a drunk driving incident in the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation Reservation.

