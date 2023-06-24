Durant continues search for interim city manager

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant City Council called a special meeting on Friday night to discuss the potential options for hiring an interim city manager.

One of those options was former Bryan County Commissioner Ron Boyer.

The council members were in executive session behind closed doors for just under an hour as they discussed their decision on Boyer.

After they returned, Durant Mayor Martin Tucker announced that they wouldn’t move forward with any hirings at the moment.

The council decided instead to work with Oklahoma Municipal Management Services in their search for an interim city manager. OMMS is a consulting agency that can help local governments with things like finding qualified candidates for positions like city manager in a time crunch.

The city only has a week left to hire an interim city manager to replace Lisa Taylor.

Durant City Council voted to fire Taylor on the 13th, and her last day on the job is set for June 30th.

While the clock is ticking, the city fully expects to have an interim city manager in place by June 30th.

Durant Vice Mayor Mike Simulescu said that their search for a permanent city manager will begin once they have an interim city manager in place.

“We haven’t decided exactly how that’s going to be, but it’s going to be pretty straightforward,” Simulescu said. “We’re going to do a realistic search, real search, and then we’ll kind of go from there.”

Durant’s next city manager will mark their 6th in the past eight years.

For more information on Durant City Council and to view meeting minutes and agendas, click here.

