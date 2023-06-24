Texoma Local
House burnt down in Lake Kiowa

A fire destroyed most of a home in Lake Kiowa Friday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT
LAKE KIOWA, Texas (KXII) - A fire destroyed most of a home in Lake Kiowa Friday.

The Indian Creek Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to a call for a two story house.

A number of other departments including the Gainesville Fire Department joined in fighting the blaze.

In the post, the department thanked neighbors and the Lake Kiowa Emergency Response Team for supporting the firefighters.

Indian Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two story structure fire this afternoon. Multiple other agency’s...

Posted by Indian Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, June 23, 2023

The Durant City Council called a special meeting on Friday night to discuss the potential...
Durant continues search for interim city manager
A Carter County man was sentenced to over 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous...
Carter County man sentenced for multiple charges, including manslaughter
