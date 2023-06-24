House burnt down in Lake Kiowa
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAKE KIOWA, Texas (KXII) - A fire destroyed most of a home in Lake Kiowa Friday.
The Indian Creek Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to a call for a two story house.
A number of other departments including the Gainesville Fire Department joined in fighting the blaze.
In the post, the department thanked neighbors and the Lake Kiowa Emergency Response Team for supporting the firefighters.
