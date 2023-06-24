Texoma Local
Skull found in 1991 identified as remains of missing California boy

FILE - A quail hunter found the skull on the outskirts of Mentone, a small community about 65 miles east of Los Angeles.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A human skull found in rural Southern California in 1991 has been identified through DNA testing as the remains of a missing boy, authorities said.

The skull belonged to 4-year-old Derrick Burton, who was reported missing that same year, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release Thursday.

A quail hunter found the skull on the outskirts of Mentone, a small community about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. Investigators also found a trash bag with decomposition odor and children’s clothing, the department said.

A coroner determined the skull was from a child 4 to 8 years old but the cause of death was not determined and the case went cold.

DNA testing last year led to distant genetic relatives who provided DNA that led to the boy’s mother, who had reported him missing to police in the city of San Bernardino, the department said. Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation.

