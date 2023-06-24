Texoma Local
TCA’s Mark Ellison stepping down after 20 years

With Meredith McCown and Meteorologist Tom Hale.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After 20 years of athletics over at Texoma Christian, Athletic Director and girls’ basketball coach Mark Ellison has announced that he is stepping down from the Eagles to become the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Sherman.

Ellison served as a head coach of at least one team for the Eagles since 2007, leading boys and girls hoops, volleyball and softball to the state tourney while winning 6 titles as a head coach at TCA.

