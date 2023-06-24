Texoma Local
Whitesboro storage facility hit hard by storm

Lone Star Storage in Whitesboro was in the middle of some of the harshest winds of Friday’s storm.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Lone Star Storage in Whitesboro was in the middle of some of the harshest winds of Friday’s storm.

The resulting damage was catastrophic. David Irvin is the owner of Lone Star Storage and he said he was shocked to hear what happened.

“A friend of mine sent me a text of a picture, and I text him back, and I said, what’s that?” Irvin said. “He said ‘it’s your storage units.’ When we got here, everything was gone. The building was gone.”

Irvin said that the scene on Friday night was chaos, with at least 200 people up at the storage facility at one point.

Even though the situation was tense, Irvin said that the community handled the mayhem well.

“My point to them was, if it doesn’t belong to you, leave it where you found it,” Irvin said. “Take your stuff. But everybody pretty much got along.”

Irvin says that Lone Star Storage is focused on helping the people first, and will focus on cleanup and restoration of the facility after.

“Right now, we’re just trying to get people’s stuff put back in safe places,” Irvin said. “Getting their keepsakes, pictures, and things like that, family heirlooms, stuff like that, protected and back to them in a safe spot.”

Irvin says that he is just extremely thankful that no one was hurt.

“We buried a real good friend of mine’s dad this week, and we didn’t take a U-Haul truck when we got rid of him, this is just stuff.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

