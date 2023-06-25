Fatal crash claims life in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Tragedy struck in Garvin County after a crash claims the life of a Wilson woman Saturday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4 p.m. on OK-74 and County Road 1570 near Maysville.

According to the report, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on OK-74 and drifted off the road, striking a guardrail before flipping.

The driver,48-year-old Mary Fulton was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the Pauls Valley Hospital.

