Fatal crash claims life in Garvin County
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Tragedy struck in Garvin County after a crash claims the life of a Wilson woman Saturday afternoon.
Troopers said the crash happened around 4 p.m. on OK-74 and County Road 1570 near Maysville.
According to the report, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on OK-74 and drifted off the road, striking a guardrail before flipping.
The driver,48-year-old Mary Fulton was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the Pauls Valley Hospital.
