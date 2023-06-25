Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Houston police say 1 killed and 3 wounded after groups exchange gunfire

A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other...
A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded, police said.(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded, police said.

Houston Assistant Police Chief Wyatt Martin said an altercation outside a business led to the shooting after 1 a.m. on West Fuqua Street.

“We do not have a lot of details yet as to the exact motive of the shooting. Apparently, two groups of individuals were shooting at each other,” Martin said at a news conference at the scene.

The deceased victim was a 17-year-old girl who was close to turning 18, Martin said.

Three other victims with non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old woman and two men, ages 18 and 20. The woman was transported to an area hospital by firefighters and the men went to a hospital in private vehicles, Martin said.

There were at least two shooters, based on multiple shell casings found at the scene, Martin said.

“It was a very chaotic scene,” Martin said, urging witnesses to come forward. “We are hoping that someone out there saw something, maybe has evidence. It seems like always people have their cell phones on, they’re filming.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroyed most of a home in Lake Kiowa Friday.
Fire damages Lake Kiowa home
Loose grass on the roadway is to blame for a crash Friday afternoon that sent a Durant...
Durant man flown after motorcycle crash
The family is now asking for the communities help to not only rebuild their home but their lives.
Van Alystne family loses everything in house fire
Multiple vehicles received major damage after crashing into cows Friday morning.
Multiple vehicles crash with cows in Gunter
Johnston County Sheriff Warns about Suspicious Activity at Blue River
Johnston County Sheriff Warns about Suspicious Activity at Blue River

Latest News

Lone Star Storage in Whitesboro was in the middle of some of the harshest winds of Friday’s...
Whitesboro storage facility hit hard by storm
The Durant City Council called a special meeting on Friday night to discuss the potential...
Durant continues search for interim city manager
Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the...
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank
The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available.
Multiple victims hit in 2 early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri, news report says