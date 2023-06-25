Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Pinto Grill Fish Fry Benefits Family That Lost Home In Tornado

Thompson Family Donations
Thompson Family Donations(Thompson Family Donations)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Loco, Oklahoma (KXII) - Last Thursday, a tornado turned the lives... and homes... of the Thompson family upside down.

“Homes can be rebuilt, so thats the good thing about that,” Brandon Thompson said. “Everybody’s okay. You can’t replace a family member but you can always replace a home.”

Their three houses outside of Loco, Oklahoma, were gone. Thankfully, the family made it out safely, but the damage was overwhelming.

Shocked from the damage of the tornado, Thompson described the debris, ”Houses knocked completely off the foundation, scattered into the next field, you know, vehicles thrown a hundred yards away from where they were parked, some of them picked up and turned sideways”

“When I went by there, their house... its devastating, the family is going through a rough time and we’re gonna make sure they can bounce back,” said Joyle Hurst, a relative to the Thompson family and owner of the Pinto Grill.

On Saturday, friends and neighbors came together to show support for the Thompson family with a fish fry benefit hosted by Pinto Grill.

“This family has lost everything... and this is the way we do it. we come up with anything that we can do help people,” Hurst added.

As of Saturday evening, the Pinto Grill has raised more than $12,000 for the Thompson family.

“Man the people out here all gathered up all gathered together and we came up with this. Its a big deal, it turned out bigger than we expected,” said Hurst.

When asked about the support from the community at the benefit, Brandon Thompson said,

”I’m just amazed, I never would have figured that I would be on the receiving end of something like this, but with everyone that showed up and turned out, they came out in droves. It amazed me to see that our community will stand behind you no matter what.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loose grass on the roadway is to blame for a crash Friday afternoon that sent a Durant...
Durant man flown after motorcycle crash
Multiple vehicles received major damage after crashing into cows Friday morning.
Multiple vehicles crash with cows in Gunter
Grayson County deputies arrested James Nelson, 44, on a slew of child sex crimes.
Bells man arrested for slew of child sex crimes
A fire destroyed most of a home in Lake Kiowa Friday.
Fire damages Lake Kiowa home
The family is now asking for the communities help to not only rebuild their home but their lives.
Van Alystne family loses everything in house fire

Latest News

Lone Star Storage in Whitesboro was in the middle of some of the harshest winds of Friday’s...
Whitesboro storage facility hit hard by storm
The Durant City Council called a special meeting on Friday night to discuss the potential...
Durant continues search for interim city manager
Tragedy struck in Garvin County after a crash claims the life of a Wilson woman Saturday...
Fatal crash claims life in Garvin County
Texas 2nd deadliest state for young drivers