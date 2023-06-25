Pinto Grill Fish Fry Benefits Family That Lost Home In Tornado

Loco, Oklahoma (KXII) - Last Thursday, a tornado turned the lives... and homes... of the Thompson family upside down.

“Homes can be rebuilt, so thats the good thing about that,” Brandon Thompson said. “Everybody’s okay. You can’t replace a family member but you can always replace a home.”

Their three houses outside of Loco, Oklahoma, were gone. Thankfully, the family made it out safely, but the damage was overwhelming.

Shocked from the damage of the tornado, Thompson described the debris, ”Houses knocked completely off the foundation, scattered into the next field, you know, vehicles thrown a hundred yards away from where they were parked, some of them picked up and turned sideways”

“When I went by there, their house... its devastating, the family is going through a rough time and we’re gonna make sure they can bounce back,” said Joyle Hurst, a relative to the Thompson family and owner of the Pinto Grill.

On Saturday, friends and neighbors came together to show support for the Thompson family with a fish fry benefit hosted by Pinto Grill.

“This family has lost everything... and this is the way we do it. we come up with anything that we can do help people,” Hurst added.

As of Saturday evening, the Pinto Grill has raised more than $12,000 for the Thompson family.

“Man the people out here all gathered up all gathered together and we came up with this. Its a big deal, it turned out bigger than we expected,” said Hurst.

When asked about the support from the community at the benefit, Brandon Thompson said,

”I’m just amazed, I never would have figured that I would be on the receiving end of something like this, but with everyone that showed up and turned out, they came out in droves. It amazed me to see that our community will stand behind you no matter what.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.