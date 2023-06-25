Scorching Skies All Week

There’s a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm east of an Ada-Atoka-Bonham line overnight at 20%. Otherwise. skies will be dry and blazing hot in the days ahead. Here’s why: a strong upper high will keep a tight grip on Texoma weather through the week. Dangerous heat continues in the Texoma forecast as a result, daily Heat Index (”feels like”) values will run 107 to 115 degrees through the next few days. Isolated Heat Index readings to 120 degrees are possible. Hottest air temperatures are expected Wed, Thu, and Friday when readings are expected to vary between 102 and 106 degrees.

The models indicate the potential for the upper high to shift a bit to the west and allow a cold front to approach for the first weekend of July. This would lower highs into the mid/upper 90s and bring some chance of thunderstorms. It’s quite far out to have high confidence in this event, but it’s a consistent signal in more than one model so I will ease back the temperatures and but in a chance of at least widely scattered thunderstorms next weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.