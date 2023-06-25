Texoma Local
Texas 2nd deadliest state for young drivers

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas is the second deadliest state for young drivers, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Texas follows Rhode Island in young driver deaths- meaning that 16-24-year-olds make up 19% of deaths on Texas highways, nearly 2,300 from 2017-2021.

The study was commissioned by Ohio lawyer John Fitch, who said across the board, deadly accidents were more often connected with young drivers.

He said if Texans were able to reduce their fatality rates to as low as West Virginia, more than 800 young lives would have been saved in the past 5 years.

