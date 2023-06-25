Third Annual Texoma Strength Competition brings local lifters together

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Over the last few years the state of Texas has seen a massive influx within the sport of power lifting with athletes of all ages joining in to pump some iron and reach new heights in the gym, especially right here in Texoma.

Texoma Strength hosted their third annual Texoma’s Strongest Competition over at 903 Brewers, with tons of lifters ranging from teenagers to some more experienced veterans going head-to-head for trophies and prizes. While also aiming to set new personal bests under the bar for everyone involved. For Texoma Strength owner Marc Dalke, his inspiration for this event stems from his love for the sport while giving beginners a chance to get that first competition under their belt.

“It’s a great opportunity for beginners to start,” said Dalke. “A little less intimidation with all of the federations and super strict rules. So, it’s just a way to get newer people. beginners to get their foot in the door and get a competition in to see if they like it.”

“You’ll see here, come out, put in the work and actually succeed,” said Head Competition Judge Greg Tillinghast. “Not only does it teach them how to succeed in this, but it also teaches them okay, if I work at this, I can succeed in other aspects of my life.”

“They want nothing for you except to see you succeed and the support for each and every one of us that we have for each other, I think it really helps,” said Competitor Aliyssa Pratt. “Even if you fail, they’re still so supportive of that.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.