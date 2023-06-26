Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

3 people die in stabbing attack, Massachusetts police say

Marian Ryan, the Middlesex District Attorney, warned people to make sure they are secure after a triple stabbing. (Source: WCVB/CNN)
By WCVB staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Mass. (WCVB) - Massachusetts authorities are investigating an apparent triple homicide.

Newton police say they were called to the scene Sunday morning by a person who knew the victims.

The three people suffered stab injuries and blunt force trauma.

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.(Source: WCVB/CNN)

Their identities have not been released, but officials said two of the victims celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend.

According to a preliminary probe, it appears there were signs of forced entry into the house.

Officials said they are also looking into a recent break-in less than a mile from the crime scene.

So far there’s no word if the two intrusions are related.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tragedy struck in Garvin County after a crash claims the life of a Wilson woman Saturday...
Fatal crash claims life in Garvin County
Lone Star Storage in Whitesboro was in the middle of some of the harshest winds of Friday’s...
Whitesboro storage facility hit hard by storm
Johnston County Sheriff Warns about Suspicious Activity at Blue River
Johnston County Sheriff warns about suspicious activity at Blue River
Thompson Family Donations
Pinto Grill Fish Fry Benefits Family That Lost Home In Tornado
Texas 2nd deadliest state for young drivers

Latest News

Lone Star Storage in Whitesboro was in the middle of some of the harshest winds of Friday’s...
Whitesboro storage facility hit hard by storm
The Durant City Council called a special meeting on Friday night to discuss the potential...
Durant continues search for interim city manager
Somalian pilgrims prepare for a selfie in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand...
Hajj pilgrimage starts in Saudi Arabia, with 2 million expected after lifting of COVID measures
'Be vigilant,' DA says after triple stabbing