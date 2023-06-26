Texoma Local
4th of July traveling expected to hit record high

According to AAA, travel volumes are expected to break records on both sides of the Red River.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This Fourth of July weekend, people in Oklahoma and Texas are traveling.

“2019 right now holds the record, but we expect that 2023 will be even bigger than 2019, especially when it comes to driving,” AAA’s Daniel Armbruster said.

In Oklahoma, the amount of people expected to leave home this weekend have increased by 3%, totaling more than 400,000 travelers.

“We do know that road trips will be the primary mode of travel, so about 85% of those traveling will do so by car,” Armbruster explained.

Armbruster said 3. 2 million Texans are expected to hit the road for 4th of July weekend, an 8% jump from 2019′s record breaking year.

He stated that people are traveling despite the heat and urges drivers to have cars looked at before it’s too late.

“The top summer calls that we see here at AAA are dead batteries, flat tires, and engine problems. That will be true for 4 July,” Armbruster continued.

Whether you’re driving or flying, Armbruster said Thursday and Friday will be the busiest days to travel, and since 4th of July lands on a Tuesday, Wednesday will be chaotic too.

“You’re going to have holiday commuters mixed with regular commuters on those days, and so you’re going to have higher traffic volumes on the roadways and at the airport,” Armbruster concluded.

