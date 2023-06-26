Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

‘Be pals with each other’: Couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

Bill and Betty Davey share the secret to their 75-year marriage. (Source: WQOW)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Gray News) – A Wisconsin couple is celebrating a big milestone.

Bill and Betty Davey celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Sunday.

According to WQOW, the couple got married in Eau Claire on June 19, 1948. They have three children together.

After Bill Davey retired, the couple moved to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, but they ultimately decided to move back to Wisconsin in 2021 to be closer to family.

Betty Davey said the key to a successful marriage is to be best friends.

“Be pals with each other. I think that’s one of the goodest ones I can think of. Be a friend,” Betty Davey told WQOW.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tragedy struck in Garvin County after a crash claims the life of a Wilson woman Saturday...
Fatal crash claims life in Garvin County
Johnston County Sheriff Warns about Suspicious Activity at Blue River
Johnston County Sheriff warns about suspicious activity at Blue River
Lone Star Storage in Whitesboro was in the middle of some of the harshest winds of Friday’s...
Whitesboro storage facility hit hard by storm
Texas 2nd deadliest state for young drivers
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Latest News

Lone Star Storage in Whitesboro was in the middle of some of the harshest winds of Friday’s...
Whitesboro storage facility hit hard by storm
Two Oklahoma teens were taken to the hospital Sunday after the truck they were in rolled into...
Truck rolls into Lake Texoma, two teens taken to hospital
President Joe Biden: 'Let me emphasize. We gave Putin no excuse to blame this on the West or to...
Biden says the US and NATO had no involvement in the insurrection in Russia by a mercenary force
Somalian pilgrims prepare for a selfie in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand...
Hajj pilgrimage starts in Saudi Arabia, with 2 million expected after lifting of COVID measures
FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison; victim says ‘devil awaits’ defendant