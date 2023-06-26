Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

ERCOT issues weather watch ahead of hot week

ERCOT issued a weather watch ahead of a hot week, with power demand expected to be higher than...
ERCOT issued a weather watch ahead of a hot week, with power demand expected to be higher than usual.(Live 5)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (KXII) - ERCOT issued a weather watch ahead of a hot week, with power demand expected to be higher than usual.

On social media, ERCOT posted the watch in response to high forecasted temperatures.

The watch took effect Sunday, June 25, and it will continue through Friday, June 30.

ERCOT said that the grid is expected to remain under normal conditions, despite the high demand for electricity.

Texans can monitor the current grid conditions on ercot.com.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tragedy struck in Garvin County after a crash claims the life of a Wilson woman Saturday...
Fatal crash claims life in Garvin County
Johnston County Sheriff Warns about Suspicious Activity at Blue River
Johnston County Sheriff warns about suspicious activity at Blue River
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Lone Star Storage in Whitesboro was in the middle of some of the harshest winds of Friday’s...
Whitesboro storage facility hit hard by storm
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

Latest News

Lone Star Storage in Whitesboro was in the middle of some of the harshest winds of Friday’s...
Whitesboro storage facility hit hard by storm
You should also never try to relight or handle a malfunctioning firework or place any part of...
Staying firework safe this weekend
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments
Two Oklahoma teens were taken to the hospital Sunday after the truck they were in rolled into...
Truck rolls into Lake Texoma, two teens taken to hospital