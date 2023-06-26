ERCOT issues weather watch ahead of hot week
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXAS (KXII) - ERCOT issued a weather watch ahead of a hot week, with power demand expected to be higher than usual.
On social media, ERCOT posted the watch in response to high forecasted temperatures.
The watch took effect Sunday, June 25, and it will continue through Friday, June 30.
ERCOT said that the grid is expected to remain under normal conditions, despite the high demand for electricity.
Texans can monitor the current grid conditions on ercot.com.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.