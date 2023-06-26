Texoma Local
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pryor, David Edward, 08/15/1980 of Dallas, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 2/7/2023

Peltcher, Joshua Stewart, 12/31/1984 of Centrahoma, DWI 3rd or More 1/5/2023

Dozier, Letanqueray Jamon, 02/28/1998 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon; Ct. 2 Poss Marij; Ct. 3 Abandon Endanger Child Int/Know/Reck/Crim Neg; Ct. 4 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth; Ct. 5 Proh Weapon 10/17/2022

Hitchenson, Morgan Jeffery, 01/03/1993 of Collieville, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Cocaine 9/19/2022

Bocanegra, Samantha Jo, 03/06/1988 of Van Alstyne, Ct. 1 DWI w/Child Under 15 YOA; Ct. 2 Abandon Endanger Child Int/Know/Reck/Crim Neg; Ct. 3 Abandon Endanger Child Int/Know/Reck/Crim Neg 10/23/2022

Witcher, Nathan Allan, 08/26/1995 of Van Alstyne, DWI 3rd or More 1/19/2023

Flowers, Mallory Michele, 05/14/1987 of Sherman, DWI w/Child Under 15 YOA 2/25/2023

Garcia, Sarah Lee, 05/21/1995 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery - Meth; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Cocaine; Ct. 3 Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility ‐ Meth 3/16/2023

Anderson, Craig Lawayne, 08/22/1979 of Sherman, Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent To Impair 11/2/2022

Cormany, David Michael, 11/03/1971 of Howe, Poss CS ‐ Meth 11/13/2022

Salinas, Roger Lee, 12/17/1980 of Howe, Viol Bond/Protective Order 2+ Times W/I 12 MO 2/28/2023

Gomillia, Markeith Alonzo, 12/18/1989 of Dallas, Poss Marij 1/22/2023

De La Torre, Ricardo Victorio, 12/11/1987 of Whitesboro, Stalking 12/17/2022

Duke, Anthony Lane, 07/27/1985 of Whitesboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth 3/31/2023

Phillips, Amanda Denice, 08/22/1975 of Whitesboro, Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30k 12/19/2022

Douglas, Dustin Wayne, 01/12/1986 of Southmayd, Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv 3/16/2023

Harris, Earnest Jr., 11/01/1952 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/4/2023

Tolbert, Shelly Brooke, 11/06/1990 of Mesquite, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/4/2023

Fahey, Robert John, 09/16/1964 of Pottsboro, DWI 3rd or More 12/31/2022

Rodriguez‐Mozo, Samuel, 08/07/1991 of Denison, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle SBI 12/22/2022

Wilson, Joey Ray, 07/10/1993 of Whitewright, Viol Bond/Protective Order 2+ Times W/I 12 MO 4/15/2022

Atteberry, Elvis Dillon, 02/18/1991 of Whitesboro, Ct. 1 Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulat; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv 1/23/2023

Gomillia, Markeith Alonzo, 12/18/1989 of Dallas, Ct. 1 Poss Marij; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Methylenedioxy Meth 3/7/2023

Jack, Stacy Alan, 01/16/1969 of Collinsville, DWI 3rd or More 12/27/2022

Hebeler, Starla Nicole, 10/13/1986 of Gordonville, Burglary of Habitation 3/9/2023

Mitchell, Tray Adam, 08/17/1989 of Leonard, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/25/2022

Phillips, Laura Gail, 08/20/1982 of Whitewright, DWI 3rd or More 3/3/2021

Bressler, Destiny Kaylynn, 10/24/1992 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/7/2023

Kennedy, Mackenzie Cheyenne, 06/09/2000 of Denison, Abandon Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Inj 4/5/2023

Freedman, Matthew Blaine, 10/29/1991 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent To Impair 10/20/2022

Geer, Joseph Lee, 10/18/1990 of Howe, DWI w/Child Under 15YOA 3/14/2023

Hudson, Ashley Eileen, 09/17/1984 of Denison, Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent To Impair 2/18/2023

Hudson, Ashley Eileen, 09/17/1984 of Denison, Evading Arrest Det Cause SBI 4/16/2023

Hightower, Colby Lee, 01/02/1986 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 3/28/2023

Hightower, Colby Lee, 01/02/1986 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Agg Kidnapping w/DW 3/29/2023

McWilliams, Anthony Jake, 07/19/1982 of Sherman, Poss CS w/Int Delivery DFZ ‐ Psilocin 11/29/2022

Felix, Joseph, 10/29/2002 of Sherman, Burglary of Habitation 4/5/2023

Rodriguez, Edward, 12/30/1965 of Sherman, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation 4/2/2023

Cruz, Francis Cordova, 05/21/1986 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/2/2023

Williams, Shacody Tyrell, 12/28/1993 of Linden, Ct. 1 Continuous Violence Against The Family; Ct. 2 Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation 11/28/2022

Cervantes, Javier, 10/22/1973 of Sherman, Take Weapon From An Officer 7/28/2020

Phea, Darrius D’Anthony, 02/18/1999 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Abandon Endanger Child w/Intent to Return; Ct. 2 Abandon Endanger Child w/Intent to Return 8/27/2022

Mutchler, Tarah Dawn, 03/12/1981 of Sherman, Continuous Violence Against The Family 1/26/2022

Cervantes, Jamie Lee, 09/26/1986 of Sherman, DWI 3rd or More 1/1/2023

Baker, Jimmie Doyle, 11/21/1993 of Bonham, Poss CS  ‐ Meth 4/9/2023

Smith, Danielle Marie, 04/02/1995 of Ft. Worth, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/9/2023

Jung, Kande Shawn, 02/23/1971 of Sherman, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Tetrahydrocannabinol 3/10/2023

Stevenson, Daniel Jay, 01/07/1992 of Cartwright, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 3/10/2022

Jackson, Rodney Dewayne, 08/15/1989 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Unl Poss Firearm By Felon; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Fentanyl 2/25/2023

Stapleton, Erica Dawn, 12/03/1984 of Gainesville, Poss CS ‐ Meth 12/25/2022

Stapleton, Erica Dawn, 12/03/1984 of Gainesville, Poss CS DFZ ‐ Meth 2/22/2023

Picazzo, Jose Antonio, 08/28/1973 of Sherman, Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv 6/12/2022

Bennett, Nicole Lynn, 09/20/1976 of Denison, Poss CS ‐Meth 4/2/2023

