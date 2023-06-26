Grayson County killer dies after 53 years in prison

GRAYSON, Co. (KXII) - Charles Dennis Easly, the man responsible for the murders of two young Grayson County girls in 1970, has died after 53 years in Prison.

Sherrie Martinson, was six years old when her 11 year old sister, Laurie Stevens, was murdered.

“I still remember the smell at her funeral, the flowers,” Martinson said.

She said she will never forget that day or the memories they shared.

Stevens was walking home from school on April 1, 1970, when she was kidnapped by Easly. Her body was found two days later on April 3.

“They kept telling us that she must have spent the night with somebody because police were there and nobody could find her,” Martinson said.

Easly, who was 18 years old at the time, was also charged with the murder of seven-year-old Golish. She disappeared about six months before Stevens.

“We were always afraid that he would get paroled and that he would do it somebody else’s little girl,” Martinson said.

Steven’s family has spent over five decades keeping her memory alive. Martinson says the community has rallied together nearly 25 times to keep Easly from getting parole.

“A lot of good people out there writing letters and on her behalf still, to this day, I guess we don’t have to write anymore,” Martinson said.

Martinson says she never thought the fight to keep him behind bars would end.

“Not that it was great that he died, but it was great that it’s over for us. We don’t have to go through it anymore,” Martinson said.

A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Huntsville said he died Sunday morning at the Regional Medical Facility. No other medical information could be shared.

