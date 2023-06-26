Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Lane closure in Colbert

Drivers should be aware of an upcoming lane closure on US Highway 69 in Colbert.
Drivers should be aware of an upcoming lane closure on US Highway 69 in Colbert.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Drivers should be aware of an upcoming lane closure on US Highway 69 in Colbert.

The northbound lanes around State Highway 91 will be narrowed to one lane from 8 am Monday till 5 p.m. on Friday evening.

The Department of Oklahoma Transportation said this closure is due to port of entry construction.

They advise drivers to avoid driving in the area or to give themselves extra time and be careful.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroyed most of a home in Lake Kiowa Friday.
Fire damages Lake Kiowa home
Tragedy struck in Garvin County after a crash claims the life of a Wilson woman Saturday...
Fatal crash claims life in Garvin County
Johnston County Sheriff Warns about Suspicious Activity at Blue River
Johnston County Sheriff warns about suspicious activity at Blue River
Loose grass on the roadway is to blame for a crash Friday afternoon that sent a Durant...
Durant man flown after motorcycle crash
The family is now asking for the communities help to not only rebuild their home but their lives.
Van Alystne family loses everything in house fire

Latest News

Lone Star Storage in Whitesboro was in the middle of some of the harshest winds of Friday’s...
Whitesboro storage facility hit hard by storm
The Durant City Council called a special meeting on Friday night to discuss the potential...
Durant continues search for interim city manager
Tragedy struck in Garvin County after a crash claims the life of a Wilson woman Saturday...
Fatal crash claims life in Garvin County
Texas 2nd deadliest state for young drivers