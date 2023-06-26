Lane closure in Colbert

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Drivers should be aware of an upcoming lane closure on US Highway 69 in Colbert.

The northbound lanes around State Highway 91 will be narrowed to one lane from 8 am Monday till 5 p.m. on Friday evening.

The Department of Oklahoma Transportation said this closure is due to port of entry construction.

They advise drivers to avoid driving in the area or to give themselves extra time and be careful.

