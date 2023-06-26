Texoma Local
Staying firework safe this weekend

You should also never try to relight or handle a malfunctioning firework or place any part of your body over the firework while lighting it.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Popping, crackling, and a boom; all familiar sounds during the 4th of July weekend.

But before you light the fuse, there are general rules you should follow.

First, find a good area, “keeping the grass mowed very short and will be helpful with that, said Denison Fire Captain Landon Lindsey, “doing it on gravel, doing it on plain dirt.”

Make sure a sober adult is in attendance, “don’t let your children handle the fireworks, light them for them,” said, Pam Schuler, co-owner of PopaLot Fireworks.

In true firefighter fashion, Lindsey said to have water handy, “preferably a hose or a bucket of water.”

And watch for winds over 20 miles per hour, “if it’s a rocket or whatever and it goes off and it catches your neighbor’s house on fire, you’re responsible,” Lindsey said.

You should also never try to relight or handle a malfunctioning firework or place any part of your body over the firework while lighting it.

But if you live in city limits and cannot pop fireworks, the City of Denison is hosting its free firework show and concert here at Munson Stadium.

“We shoot as big as five-inch shells, and so they go very high up in the area,” Lindsey said.

The show lasts up to twenty minutes, so you and your family can have a safe and fun holiday.

