Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP...
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power.

The order follows the court’s rejection earlier in June of a congressional redistricting map in Alabama and unfreezes the Louisiana case, which had been on hold pending the decision in Alabama.

In both states, Black voters are a majority in just one congressional district. Lower courts had ruled that the maps raised concerns that Black voting power had been diluted, in violation of the landmark federal Voting Rights Act.

The justices put the Louisiana case on hold and allowed the state’s challenged map to be used in last year’s elections after they agreed to hear the Alabama case.

The case had separately been appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The justices said that appeal now could go forward in advance of next year’s congressional elections.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tragedy struck in Garvin County after a crash claims the life of a Wilson woman Saturday...
Fatal crash claims life in Garvin County
Johnston County Sheriff Warns about Suspicious Activity at Blue River
Johnston County Sheriff warns about suspicious activity at Blue River
Lone Star Storage in Whitesboro was in the middle of some of the harshest winds of Friday’s...
Whitesboro storage facility hit hard by storm
Thompson Family Donations
Pinto Grill Fish Fry Benefits Family That Lost Home In Tornado
Texas 2nd deadliest state for young drivers

Latest News

Lone Star Storage in Whitesboro was in the middle of some of the harshest winds of Friday’s...
Whitesboro storage facility hit hard by storm
The Durant City Council called a special meeting on Friday night to discuss the potential...
Durant continues search for interim city manager
Sounders, a world record-breaking diving dog, is competing in San Diego to try and break his...
Dog jumps more than 36 feet in competition
Texoma Locals Beat the Heat
Texoma locals ‘beat the heat’