Texoma locals ‘beat the heat’

ARDMORE Okla. (KXII) - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, around 600 people in the United States will die this summer due to heat related illness.

“Heat stroke is a little bit more severe, that’s where your body starts shutting down because its gotten to hot,” Amber Rohrig with the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service said.

“Heat exhaustion you might feel a little dizzy, nauseas, faint, you’re gonna be sweating excessively, with heat stroke that’s when you’re going to stop seeing yourself stop sweat so much””

With temperatures and the heat index expected to reach triple digits this week, locals have been finding ways to escape the heat this summer such as The Snow Blizzard in Ardmore.

“It’s been around quite a long time and since then we’ve accumulated around 100-200 combinations,” Taylor Marks, an employee at The Snow Blizzard said.

“We can do anything you want from fruity to sour to even snow tea, and we can add anything you want candy, gummy worms, whipped cream. The Snow Blizzard is here, to beat the heat you know?”

HTeaO in Ardmore is another way locals are cooling off this summer, with a thirst-quenching tea beverage of their own. HTeaO employee Jakada Skinner says that hydration is key to staying cool this summer.

“Definitely having something cool to drink such as water or even tea will definitely help us cool off, make sure that we’re hydrated and who doesn’t want something cold to drink in the summer?”

Rohrig agrees that hydration is important, and she also recommends taking breaks between activities during the day, and looking out for those around you.

“If you or a loved one starts having sudden inability to walk straight, slurred speech, faint at all or become unconscious at any point, call us,” she stated.

