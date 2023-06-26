Texoma Local
Truck rolls into Lake Texoma, two teens taken to hospital

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two Oklahoma teens were taken to the hospital Sunday after the truck they were in rolled into Lake Texoma.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened Sunday evening at 7:34 p.m. on Max Rd. near Willow Springs Marina.

Troopers said a 17-year-old boy from Mead was driving along the bank of Lake Texoma when the front driver side tire of his truck went off the back edge causing it to roll into the water, landing on the passenger side.

The boy and his passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Durant, were both taken to the hospital, according to OHP. The girl was admitted in stable condition with lacerations and trunk internal injuries. The condition of the boy is unknown.

Troopers said the teens were not wearing seatbelts.

