A Weekend of Sunset Kayaking

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This past weekend, Bonham state park offered Kayaking classes for anyone to register and participate in. People were encouraged to bring life jackets, kayaks, and paddles or to borrow them from the park.

Dawn Chuckoff was one of many who decided to sign up for the classes. She was hesitant of the activity beforehand saying, ”I had no experience and no aspiration to have experience because I thought the lake is really cold. But guess what? It was not cold. It felt lovely.”

The weekend began with two Kayaking 101 classes, one on Friday evening and the other on Saturday morning. Following this were the two Sunset kayaking events which took place on Saturday and Sunday evening at sunset.

“The Sunset Kayak event is more of a tour around the lake and then to pause at sunset and get those great photos being on the water instead of on the shoreline.” Jason Schooley, the park superintendent, explained.

Schooley also says that this was a collaborative effort. “We partner with the Texas Outdoor Family Program and borrow their boats so when they’re not using them and we have a weekend available with staffing, we try to get them on hand.”

Dawn was impressed by her learnings and how much she enjoyed being on the water. She says her experienced was heightened due to the instructors that she refers to as “funny, great people.” According to Dawn, this weekend may have sparked a new hobby for her as she is now looking at Kayaks online now.

Schooley says that this event is just one of many that are in the works.

“We got events like this happening across the entire state with all of our Texas state parks, not just here at Bonham. So take a look at those events and join us wherever you can.” he says.

You can learn more about these events on Bonham State Park’s Facebook page or their Parks and Wildlife event page.

