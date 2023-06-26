Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

A Weekend of Sunset Kayaking

This past weekend, Bonham state park offered Kayaking classes for anyone to register and participate in
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This past weekend, Bonham state park offered Kayaking classes for anyone to register and participate in. People were encouraged to bring life jackets, kayaks, and paddles or to borrow them from the park.

Dawn Chuckoff was one of many who decided to sign up for the classes. She was hesitant of the activity beforehand saying, ”I had no experience and no aspiration to have experience because I thought the lake is really cold. But guess what? It was not cold. It felt lovely.”

The weekend began with two Kayaking 101 classes, one on Friday evening and the other on Saturday morning. Following this were the two Sunset kayaking events which took place on Saturday and Sunday evening at sunset.

“The Sunset Kayak event is more of a tour around the lake and then to pause at sunset and get those great photos being on the water instead of on the shoreline.” Jason Schooley, the park superintendent, explained.

Schooley also says that this was a collaborative effort. “We partner with the Texas Outdoor Family Program and borrow their boats so when they’re not using them and we have a weekend available with staffing, we try to get them on hand.”

Dawn was impressed by her learnings and how much she enjoyed being on the water. She says her experienced was heightened due to the instructors that she refers to as “funny, great people.” According to Dawn, this weekend may have sparked a new hobby for her as she is now looking at Kayaks online now.

Schooley says that this event is just one of many that are in the works.

“We got events like this happening across the entire state with all of our Texas state parks, not just here at Bonham. So take a look at those events and join us wherever you can.” he says.

You can learn more about these events on Bonham State Park’s Facebook page or their Parks and Wildlife event page.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tragedy struck in Garvin County after a crash claims the life of a Wilson woman Saturday...
Fatal crash claims life in Garvin County
A fire destroyed most of a home in Lake Kiowa Friday.
Fire damages Lake Kiowa home
Johnston County Sheriff Warns about Suspicious Activity at Blue River
Johnston County Sheriff warns about suspicious activity at Blue River
Loose grass on the roadway is to blame for a crash Friday afternoon that sent a Durant...
Durant man flown after motorcycle crash
The family is now asking for the communities help to not only rebuild their home but their lives.
Van Alystne family loses everything in house fire

Latest News

Lone Star Storage in Whitesboro was in the middle of some of the harshest winds of Friday’s...
Whitesboro storage facility hit hard by storm
The Durant City Council called a special meeting on Friday night to discuss the potential...
Durant continues search for interim city manager
Weekend of Sunset Kayaking
Drivers should be aware of an upcoming lane closure on US Highway 69 in Colbert.
Lane closure in Colbert