Ardmore Regional Park Rock Snake

Ardmore, Oklahoma (KXII) - This summer you may see something slithering in the Ardmore Regional Park... But it’s not dangerous, its just a colorful rock snake.

For years the Ardmore Regional Park has been providing fun outdoor activities for families. They have pickleball courts, softball and baseball fields, a playground, and a nature trail.

But starting in July, they are introducing a new creative activity for families to enjoy a community painted rock snake.

“Anybody and everybody can paint a rock and add to our snake and then we’ll see how long our snake is,” Teresa Ervin, director of Ardmore Parks and Recreation said.

Brandi Jordan was scrolling on Facebook one day when she decided to bring the idea to life, “I just saw another idea at another park, I don’t even know where it was exactly but I thought it was really cool because me and my family come out here all the time to walk the trails, and I decided to call Ardmore Parks and Rec.”

“It was a cute idea, and some of our best suggestions come from our community, from our citizens,” Ervin said.

Jordan and Ervin both say that they are hopeful to see a lot of community involvement.

“I think it will be great for families, something they can do together and watch it grow like, just for the city of Ardmore and surrounding areas to watch it grow for the kiddos, that’s what I’m excited about!” Jordan exclaimed.

“It’s kinda fun, you can paint it at home, you can make it a family event, you can get your neighbors together, your friends can come over, you can make this as big or as little as you want to make it,” Ervin said.

The rock snake is currently without a name, but followers of the " target=“_blank”>Ardmore Park and Recreational Facebook page can submit names in the comments before its debut this weekend.

