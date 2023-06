Calera man wanted for child sex crimes arrested in Arkansas

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Calera, Okla. man wanted for child sex crimes in Grayson County has been apprehended in Arkansas.

According to a press release, Arkansas State Police arrested Jimmy Dale Robertson, 41, near Hot Springs National Park Tuesday morning.

Robertson failed to appear in court back in March on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to the release.

Robertson is in an Arkansas jail now awaiting extradition back to Grayson County.

