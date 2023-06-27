Choctaw Nation issues statement on failure to override veto on tobacco compact expansion

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation issued a statement on the Oklahoma State Senate’s failure to override Governor Kevin Stitt’s veto of a tobacco compact expansion Monday.

“We are encouraged by Sen. Greg Treat’s plan to bring the issue up again when more Senators are available.” Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Baton said in the statement. “We know the Legislature understands the importance of protecting tribal sovereignty and encouraging cooperation between our governments.”

Governor Stitt vetoed two tribal compact bills that were overwhelmingly passed by the state legislature.

The override failed by a single vote.

The House voted to override a bill on tribal car registrations, but the senate still needs to vote on it.

