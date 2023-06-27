Texoma Local
Denison City Council approves modified tree preservation ordinance

The Denison City Council recently voted to help preserve some of the city’s trees with all the real estate development in town.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison City Council recently voted to help preserve some of the city’s trees with all the real estate development in town.

The council is modifying the city’s tree preservation ordinance, tightening restrictions on “clear cutting” in effort to maintain natural landscaping.

”I think that’s one of the things that makes Denison special right, it’s the rolling hills and the greenery, its the trees,” Denison’s Director of Development Services Mary Tate said. “We know that for the people that have been here for a long time, that’s what they love about Denison.”

Prior to the update, developers only had to worry about trees that were about 18 inches in diameter.

The new ordinance also protects trees that are seven inches in diameter, which is about the size of a cake pan.

