Denison family-owned restaurant makes a comeback in truck form

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Little Ernie’s Cafe was a staple in downtown Denison for 24 years.

The cafe closed in 1994 when owner Ernie Richardson died from cancer.

Now, his grandson Chris Hix is bringing Little Ernie’s back to life, but this time it’s on wheels.

There will be a soft opening Friday.

The food truck is located behind the Morton Street Plaza.

Hix said by reopening the business, he’ll be keeping his grandfather’s memory alive, “every Thanksgiving they would give out free meals to whoever wanted to stop by. He started that back in the 80′s when he finally just said that he never thought he could afford to feed someone for free, so then he just decided to do it.”

Hix will give out the first 60 Little Ernie’s burgers for free on Monday in honor of the new truck.

