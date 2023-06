WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - Wilson Police made a drug bust Sunday night at a casino in Wilson.

According to a social media post, police were investigating a parked car with three people in it at the Black Gold Casino.

Police found meth, marijuana and paraphernalia on one of the passengers. He was arrested on multiple charges.

The person’s name has not been released.

On Sunday June 25, 2023

