Fugitive captured in Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A fugitive who is wanted in three states, with outstanding warrants from 11 different agencies was captured in Van Alstyne.

Van Alstyne Police arrested Antwuane Montrae Allen King, 42, at American Golf Cars after an employee noticed King fit the description of a bulletin board suspect wanted for stealing golf cart batteries.

Police said King tried buying $1,500 worth of batteries and gave the sales associate the wrong name twice.

King is being charged with a variety of charges from different agencies including fraud and theft.

