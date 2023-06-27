Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Fugitive captured in Van Alstyne

Van Alstyne Police arrested Antwuane Montrae Allen King, 42, who had outstanding warrants from...
Van Alstyne Police arrested Antwuane Montrae Allen King, 42, who had outstanding warrants from 11 different agencies.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A fugitive who is wanted in three states, with outstanding warrants from 11 different agencies was captured in Van Alstyne.

Van Alstyne Police arrested Antwuane Montrae Allen King, 42, at American Golf Cars after an employee noticed King fit the description of a bulletin board suspect wanted for stealing golf cart batteries.

Police said King tried buying $1,500 worth of batteries and gave the sales associate the wrong name twice.

King is being charged with a variety of charges from different agencies including fraud and theft.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police found a body in a car on Texoma Parkway Monday afternoon.
Sherman Police find body in car Monday afternoon
The victim's families fought for over five decades to keep Easly behind bars, that fight has...
Notorious Grayson County convicted killer dies in prison
Two Oklahoma teens were taken to the hospital Sunday after the truck they were in rolled into...
Truck rolls into Lake Texoma, two teens taken to hospital
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
There are multiple firework shows being held across Texoma to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.
July 4th firework events in Texoma

Latest News

The Denison city council recently voted to help preserve some of the city’s trees with all the...
Denison city council approves modified tree preservation ordinance
Lone Star Storage in Whitesboro was in the middle of some of the harshest winds of Friday’s...
Whitesboro storage facility hit hard by storm
Safety to sun exposure
Protecting your skin in triple digit summer heat
Safety to sun exposure